Betmakers Technology Group Announces Director’s Increased Shareholding

Betmakers Technology Group ( (AU:BET) ) has provided an announcement.

Betmakers Technology Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Matthew Davey acquiring an additional 10 million shares, increasing his total to 105.99 million shares. This acquisition was part of an institutional placement approved by shareholders, which could potentially strengthen the company’s market position and influence within the betting technology industry.

More about Betmakers Technology Group

Betmakers Technology Group Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions for the betting industry. The company is known for its advanced betting platforms and services, catering primarily to bookmakers and wagering operators globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,553,072

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$182.7M

