BetMakers Reports Strong Q1 FY26 Growth and Advances Nevada Expansion

BetMakers Technology Group has reported a 361% growth in Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of FY26, driven by revenue growth, margin expansion, and cost discipline. The company’s strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of the Las Vegas Dissemination Company, aim to tap into the under-digitized Nevada racing market, potentially unlocking significant growth and operational efficiencies.

BetMakers Technology Group Ltd operates in the racing and wagering industry, providing advanced technology, data, and content solutions. The company focuses on modernizing the racing ecosystem, particularly in under-digitized markets like Nevada, through strategic acquisitions and product innovations.

YTD Price Performance: 85.71%

Average Trading Volume: 1,742,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$215.9M

