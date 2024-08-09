Besunyen Holdings Reports Lower Revenue, Profit Gain

Besunyen Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0926) has released an update.

Besunyen Holdings Company Limited reported a significant drop in revenue by 25.8% for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year, alongside a decrease in gross profit by 22.1%. However, the company observed an improvement in total comprehensive income, turning a substantial loss from the previous year into a gain of RMB8.5 million. An interim dividend of HK$0.9 per share has been proposed, pending shareholder approval and the company’s ability to meet its debts.

