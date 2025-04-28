Best Pacific Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

An update from Best Pacific International Holdings ( (HK:2111) ) is now available.

Best Pacific International Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for June 3, 2025, in Dongguan City, China. Key agenda items include the review of the company’s financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024, the declaration of a final dividend of HK15.91 cents per share, and the re-election of directors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval for mandates related to share repurchase and the issuance of additional shares, which could impact the company’s market operations and shareholder value.

More about Best Pacific International Holdings

Best Pacific International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the textile industry. The company focuses on producing and supplying a range of textile products, including lingerie materials, sportswear fabrics, and other related textile goods.

For a thorough assessment of 2111 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue