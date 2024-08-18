Best Mart 360 CEO Arrested, Trading Resumes

Best Mart 360 Holdings Ltd. (HK:2360) has released an update.

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited has announced that its executive Director and CEO, Mr. Hui Chi Kwan, was arrested by Hong Kong’s ICAC on suspicion of bribery, but no charges have been filed. The company asserts the incident has no material impact on its operations, which continue as usual, and trading of its shares will resume after a brief suspension. The company will keep the market updated in compliance with listing rules.

