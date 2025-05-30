Best Food Holding Co. Ltd. Announces 2025 AGM Agenda and Share Issuance Proposal

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Best Food Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1488) ) has provided an update.

Best Food Holding Co. Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 24, 2025. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors. The company also seeks shareholder approval to authorize the board to issue additional shares, potentially impacting its capital structure and market strategy.

More about Best Food Holding Co. Ltd.

Best Food Holding Co. Ltd. operates in the food industry, focusing on the development and management of food and beverage brands. The company is engaged in providing a variety of dining experiences and culinary offerings to its customers, primarily in the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,004,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.66B

