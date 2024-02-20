Bespoke Extracts Secures Funds Through Strategic Financial Instruments

Bespoke Extracts (BSPK) has released an update.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. successfully raised $100,000 by issuing 15% Senior Secured Notes due in 2025 and warrants for purchasing 100,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.11 each. These financial instruments take precedence over any prior debt obligations of the company. This strategic move was made possible by utilizing exemptions for non-public offerings under the Securities Act of 1933.

