Berto Acquisition Corp. Announces OnMed Partnership Intent

Berto Acquisition Corporation ( (TACO) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Berto Acquisition Corp. and OnMed LLC announced a non-binding letter of intent for a potential business combination. This collaboration aims to address the healthcare access crisis in the U.S. by leveraging OnMed’s CareStation technology. The proposed transaction, if successful, could enhance OnMed’s market reach and operational capabilities, potentially benefiting stakeholders by expanding healthcare access and improving patient outcomes. However, the completion of the deal is contingent upon various approvals and conditions, including due diligence and regulatory clearances.

OnMed LLC is a developer of healthcare infrastructure solutions, primarily focusing on improving healthcare access through its innovative OnMed CareStation. These CareStations are designed to address the healthcare access crisis in the United States, particularly in areas classified as healthcare deserts. The company aims to provide scalable, patient-first healthcare solutions that combine the benefits of traditional clinic visits with the convenience and scalability of virtual care.

Average Trading Volume: 126,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $397.7M

