Berry Global Enhances Governance and Affirms Auditor Choice

Berry Global Group, Inc. successfully passed key amendments in its corporate governance during the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on February 14, 2024. Stockholders voted to incorporate an officer exculpation provision and designated U.S. federal courts as the sole forum for federal securities law claims. Additionally, they ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditors and approved the company’s executive compensation plan. The amendments reflect a proactive approach to streamlining legal processes and reaffirming shareholder trust in the company’s management and financial oversight.

