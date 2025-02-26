Berry Global and Amcor Announce Consent Solicitations

Berry Global Group ( (BERY) ) has provided an update.

On February 26, 2025, Berry Global Group, Inc. and Amcor plc announced the commencement of consent solicitations related to Berry’s outstanding notes, aiming to amend certain indenture provisions. This move is part of their merger plan, allowing Berry’s notes to have identical credit support to Amcor’s existing senior notes, which could impact the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

More about Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. operates in the packaging industry, providing a wide range of products including engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions to enhance product performance and sustainability.

YTD Price Performance: 11.44%

Average Trading Volume: 1,427,703

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.34B

