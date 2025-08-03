Berkshire Hathaway Reports Decline in Q2 2025 Earnings

Berkshire Hathaway A ( ($BRK.A) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Berkshire Hathaway A presented to its investors.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a multinational conglomerate holding company engaged in diverse business activities, including insurance, utilities, energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing, and services. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

In its latest earnings report, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a significant decrease in net earnings for the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to the same periods in 2024. The company highlighted the impact of investment gains and losses, as well as an impairment of its investment in Kraft Heinz, on its financial results.

Key financial metrics from the report include net earnings attributable to shareholders of $12.37 billion for the second quarter of 2025, down from $30.35 billion in 2024. Operating earnings also saw a decline, with $11.16 billion reported for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $11.60 billion in 2024. The company experienced a notable decrease in investment gains, with $4.97 billion in the second quarter of 2025, a sharp drop from $18.75 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Despite the challenges in investment performance, Berkshire Hathaway’s core operations, such as insurance and energy, continued to contribute positively to its earnings. Insurance-investment income and contributions from its energy company and manufacturing sectors remained stable or showed slight improvements.

Looking ahead, Berkshire Hathaway remains focused on its diverse business model, which provides a buffer against market volatility. The management continues to emphasize the importance of operating earnings as a more reliable indicator of the company’s ongoing business performance, separate from the fluctuations in investment gains or losses.

