Berkshire Hathaway Reports Decline in Net Earnings

Berkshire Hathaway B ( ($BRK.B) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Berkshire Hathaway B presented to its investors.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a multinational conglomerate holding company involved in diverse business activities, including insurance, utilities, energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing, and services. In its latest earnings report, Berkshire Hathaway reported a decline in net earnings for the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to the same periods in 2024. The company’s net earnings attributable to shareholders were $12.37 billion for the second quarter of 2025, down from $30.35 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Key financial metrics revealed that Berkshire’s operating earnings slightly decreased to $11.16 billion in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $11.60 billion in the same period of 2024. The report highlighted a significant decrease in investment gains, with the second quarter of 2025 showing $4.97 billion compared to $18.75 billion in 2024. Additionally, the company faced an impairment charge related to its investment in Kraft Heinz, amounting to $3.76 billion.

Despite the challenges in investment gains, Berkshire’s core operations, such as insurance underwriting and investment income, remained relatively stable. The insurance-investment income increased slightly to $3.37 billion in the second quarter of 2025 from $3.32 billion in 2024. The company’s freight rail transportation business, BNSF, also showed growth, with earnings rising to $1.47 billion from $1.23 billion in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, Berkshire Hathaway’s management remains focused on its diverse business operations, emphasizing the importance of operating earnings over investment gains when assessing the company’s performance. As the company navigates the complexities of the financial markets, it continues to prioritize transparency and meaningful financial reporting for its investors.

