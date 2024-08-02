Berkeley Group Sets Date for 2024 AGM

The Berkeley Group Holdings (GB:BKG) has released an update.

The Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has announced the availability of its 2024 Annual Report and the Notice of its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for September 6, 2024. Shareholders can access these documents online at the company’s website or request a hard copy from the Company Secretary. The AGM will take place at the offices of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP in London.

