Berkeley Group Reduces Share Count with Recent Buyback

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The Berkeley Group Holdings ( (GB:BKG) ) has issued an announcement.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 85,789 of its ordinary shares, executed through Barclays Bank plc. This transaction, authorized by shareholders, reduces the total number of shares in issue to 98,756,403, impacting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BKG) stock is a Hold with a £5115.18 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on The Berkeley Group Holdings stock, see the GB:BKG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BKG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BKG is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects strong valuation and financial stability, offset by neutral technical indicators. The absence of earnings call data limits insights into recent performance momentum.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BKG stock, click here.

More about The Berkeley Group Holdings

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc operates in the real estate industry, focusing on residential property development. The company is known for its high-quality homes and urban regeneration projects, primarily serving the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 438,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.83B

See more data about BKG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue