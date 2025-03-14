Berkeley Group Reduces Share Count with Recent Buyback

The Berkeley Group Holdings ( (GB:BKG) ) has provided an update.

The Berkeley Group Holdings announced the purchase and cancellation of 30,000 of its ordinary shares, executed through Barclays Bank. This transaction, conducted under shareholder authority, reduces the total shares in issue to 99,975,441, impacting shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines.

More about The Berkeley Group Holdings

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on residential property development. The company is known for its high-quality homes and urban regeneration projects, primarily targeting the UK market.

YTD Price Performance: -7.87%

Average Trading Volume: 626,416

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.62B

For a thorough assessment of BKG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com