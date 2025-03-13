Berkeley Group Executes Share Buyback and Cancellation

The Berkeley Group Holdings ( (GB:BKG) ) has provided an update.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing and cancelling 35,000 of its ordinary shares on 13 March 2025. This transaction, conducted through Barclays Bank plc, reflects the company’s commitment to managing its capital structure effectively. The cancellation of these shares reduces the total number of shares in issue to 100,005,441, which has implications for shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

More about The Berkeley Group Holdings

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a prominent player in the real estate industry, focusing on residential property development. The company is known for its high-quality homes and urban regeneration projects, primarily targeting the UK market.

YTD Price Performance: -6.22%

Average Trading Volume: 631,337

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.67B

