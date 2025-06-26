Berkeley Group Cancels Over 70,000 Shares in Strategic Buyback

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The Berkeley Group Holdings ( (GB:BKG) ) has provided an update.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 70,629 of its ordinary shares on 26 June 2025, as authorized by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This transaction, executed through Barclays Bank plc, reduces the total shares in issue to 98,685,774, impacting shareholder notifications under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BKG) stock is a Hold with a £5115.18 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on The Berkeley Group Holdings stock, see the GB:BKG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BKG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BKG is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects strong valuation and financial stability, offset by neutral technical indicators. The absence of earnings call data limits insights into recent performance momentum.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BKG stock, click here.

More about The Berkeley Group Holdings

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc operates in the real estate industry, focusing on residential and mixed-use property development. The company is known for its high-quality homes and urban regeneration projects, primarily targeting the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 441,049

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.76B

See more insights into BKG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue