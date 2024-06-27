Berkeley Group Buys Back Shares for Cancellation

The Berkeley Group Holdings (GB:BKG) has released an update.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has announced the buyback and cancellation of 50,000 of its ordinary shares on 27 June 2024, as part of a share repurchase program agreed upon by shareholders. The transaction, executed through Barclays at prices ranging from 4,580p to 4,640p per share, will reduce the total number of shares in issue, excluding Treasury shares, to 105,801,453. This action aligns with the company’s strategy to manage share capital and will affect the ownership threshold calculations for shareholders.

