Berkeley Energia Reports Positive Metallurgical Results at Conchas Project

Berkeley Energia ( (AU:BKY) ) has provided an announcement.

Berkeley Energia Limited announced positive results from preliminary metallurgical test work at the Conchas Project in Spain, revealing significant recoveries of lithium and rubidium. This development is part of their Critical Minerals Exploration Initiative, which aims to tap into the growing demand for these strategic metals, particularly rubidium, which is crucial for high-tech applications in sectors such as defense and communications. The company plans to further advance the project through 3D modeling and additional test work to optimize recovery processes, positioning itself strategically in the critical minerals market.

Berkeley Energia Limited is a company engaged in the exploration and development of critical minerals, focusing on lithium, rubidium, and other strategic metals. The company operates primarily in Spain, targeting battery and critical metals within its existing tenements.

