BerGenBio ASA Announces Merger and Rights Issue Approval

BerGenBio ASA ( (BRRGF) ) has issued an announcement.

BerGenBio ASA has announced the approval of a prospectus by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway for its merger with Oncoinvent ASA and a subsequent rights issue to raise NOK 130 million. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s market position by expanding its shareholder base and securing additional capital for its operations, with trading of new shares anticipated to commence shortly on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

BerGenBio ASA is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative drugs for aggressive diseases, particularly in the field of oncology. The company is involved in the research and development of therapeutics aimed at targeting the AXL receptor tyrosine kinase, which is implicated in cancer progression and immune suppression.

Average Trading Volume: 82,805

Current Market Cap: NOK45.18M

