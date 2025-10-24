BerGenBio and Oncoinvent Announce Merger Completion Date

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from BerGenBio ASA ( (BRRGF) ) is now available.

BerGenBio ASA and Oncoinvent ASA are set to merge through a statutory triangular merger, with completion expected on 29 October 2025. The merger will result in BerGenBio changing its name to Oncoinvent ASA and continuing its listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘ONCIN’. This strategic move aims to consolidate their market presence and enhance their operational capabilities in the biotechnology sector.

Oncoinvent is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer treatment. Their lead product, Radspherin®, targets micro-metastases post-surgery using radium-224, and is currently undergoing clinical trials in the US, UK, and Europe.

