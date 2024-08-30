Beowulf Mining Advances with Capital Boost and Project Progress

Beowulf Mining (GB:BEM) has released an update.

Beowulf Mining PLC has reported significant advancements in its mining projects, including successful capital raising of around £4.4 million and progress in derisking their iron ore and graphite projects in Sweden and Finland, respectively. The company completed a share consolidation to improve equity issuing flexibility and minimize shareholder dilution. Beowulf has also fully acquired Vardar Minerals, bolstering its ownership and reducing operational costs, with optimistic exploration results in Kosovo.

