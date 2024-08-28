Beonic Ltd Upholds Corporate Governance Standards

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

Beonic Ltd has confirmed adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, as detailed in their Corporate Governance Statement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The statement, approved by the board and current as of June 30, 2024, can be accessed on pages 23 to 25 of their annual report. Additionally, Beonic Ltd has disclosed their board charter on their website, reinforcing their commitment to transparency and governance.

