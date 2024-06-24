BEONIC LTD Corrects Securities Issue Details

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

BEONIC LTD has announced an amendment to its previous securities issuance statement, increasing the total number of shares to be issued in Tranche 2 to 163,598,487. This total includes 146,553,031 shares for new investors and 17,045,456 for directors, all subject to shareholder approval. The updated announcement aims to rectify the share distribution details initially reported on June 19, 2024.

