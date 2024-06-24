BEONIC LTD Corrects Options Issue Details

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

BEONIC LTD has announced an update to correct the total number of free attaching options to be issued, which amounts to 121,818,939, pending shareholder approval. These options are distributed between two tranches and include allocations to directors and Joint Lead Managers for their participation and services. The announcement serves as an amendment to a previous statement dated 19/6/2024.

