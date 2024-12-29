Beonic Limited Addresses Late Filing Amid Capital Consolidation

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Beonic Limited recently announced a late lodgement of the Change of Director’s Interest Notices due to an administrative oversight following a capital consolidation approved at their Annual General Meeting. The company assured that this was an isolated incident and remains committed to complying with ASX listing rules. The consolidation resulted in a ten-to-one reduction in the number of securities held by directors and was completed on December 10, 2024.

For further insights into AU:BEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.