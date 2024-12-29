Beonic Limited Addresses Late Filing Amid Capital Consolidation

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.
Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Beonic Limited recently announced a late lodgement of the Change of Director’s Interest Notices due to an administrative oversight following a capital consolidation approved at their Annual General Meeting. The company assured that this was an isolated incident and remains committed to complying with ASX listing rules. The consolidation resulted in a ten-to-one reduction in the number of securities held by directors and was completed on December 10, 2024.
For further insights into AU:BEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.