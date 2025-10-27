BeOne Medicines’ Zanubrutinib Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Waldenström Macroglobulinemia

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

BeOne Medicines (ONC) is currently conducting a Phase 4 observational study titled ‘A Phase 4, Observational Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of the Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor Zanubrutinib in Patients With Waldenström Macroglobulinemia.’ The study aims to assess the clinical profile of zanubrutinib in patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM), focusing on efficacy and safety across different genetic mutations and ethnic groups.

The intervention being tested is zanubrutinib, a drug designed to inhibit Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is intended to provide therapeutic benefits to patients with WM, particularly those with specific genetic mutations.

This study is observational, following a cohort model with a hybrid retrospective and prospective approach. It does not involve random allocation or masking, and its primary purpose is to gather data on the drug’s real-world efficacy and safety.

The study began on November 28, 2022, with an estimated completion timeline of five years. The most recent update was submitted on October 23, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

The study’s findings could significantly impact BeOne Medicines’ stock performance by potentially validating zanubrutinib’s effectiveness in treating WM, thereby enhancing investor sentiment. In the broader industry context, successful results could position BeOne Medicines favorably against competitors in the BTK inhibitor market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

