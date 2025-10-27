BeOne Medicines’ Zanubrutinib Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Nephropathy Treatment

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BeOne Medicines is conducting a study titled ‘A Phase 2/3, Multicenter, Randomized, Active-Controlled, Open-label Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Zanubrutinib in Patients With Primary Membranous Nephropathy.’ The study aims to assess the effectiveness of zanubrutinib in reducing proteinuria and achieving complete remission in patients with primary membranous nephropathy (PMN) who are receiving optimal supportive care.

The study is testing the drug zanubrutinib, which is administered in both high and low doses, as well as comparing it to tacrolimus, a standard treatment. Zanubrutinib is intended to reduce proteinuria and achieve remission in PMN patients.

This interventional study is randomized and uses a parallel assignment model without masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, with participants assigned to different treatment groups in two parts.

The study began on January 23, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence BeOne Medicines’ stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly if zanubrutinib proves to be a superior treatment option for PMN. This could also impact the competitive landscape in the nephrology pharmaceutical market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue