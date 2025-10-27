BeOne Medicines’ Promising Phase 1 Study on BGB-R046 in Solid Tumors

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

BeOne Medicines (ONC) is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Multicenter Open-Label Phase 1a/1b Study to Evaluate the Safety and Preliminary Antitumor Activity of BGB-R046 as Monotherapy and in Combination With Tislelizumab in Participants With Selected Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary antitumor activity of BGB-R046, both alone and with tislelizumab, in treating advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The study involves testing BGB-R046, an intravenous drug, as a monotherapy and in combination with another intravenous drug, tislelizumab. The purpose is to explore their effectiveness in treating immune-sensitive solid tumors.

This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to identify effective doses and evaluate safety.

The study began on June 20, 2024, with an update on January 13, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the latest developments in the trial.

The update could influence BeOne Medicines’ stock performance by boosting investor confidence if the results are promising. It may also impact competitors in the oncology sector, as advancements in treatment options could shift market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

