BeOne Medicines’ MORNINGSTAR Study Update: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BeOne Medicines (ONC) has announced an update on its MORNINGSTAR study, officially titled ‘A Phase 1, Open-Label, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of Mavrostobart (PT199) Administered Alone in Adult Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor Treating Wild-type Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, or in Combination with Chemotherapy for Metastatic or Advanced Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of Mavrostobart (PT199), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, alone and in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor or chemotherapy.

The study tests Mavrostobart (PT199) as a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments like the PD-1 inhibitor Tislelizumab and various chemotherapies. Mavrostobart (PT199) is designed to block CD73, potentially enhancing immune response against tumors.

This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential model with no masking, focusing on treatment. It includes four parts: monotherapy dose escalation, combination therapy dose escalation, dose expansion in NSCLC, and combination with chemotherapy in PDAC patients.

The study began on May 25, 2022, with the last update submitted on January 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

For investors, the ongoing study could influence BeOne Medicines’ stock performance, especially if results show promising efficacy. The involvement of industry collaborators like BeiGene highlights the competitive landscape in cancer treatment, where advancements could shift market dynamics.

The MORNINGSTAR study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue