BeOne Medicines’ BG-60366: A Promising Study in EGFR-Mutant NSCLC

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: BeOne Medicines (ONC) is conducting a Phase 1a/1b open-label study titled ‘Phase 1a/1b, Open-Label Study Investigating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Antitumor Activity of a CDAC Degrading EGFR, BG-60366, in Patients With EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and antitumor activity of BG-60366, a targeted therapy for patients with advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Intervention/Treatment: The study is testing BG-60366, a Chimeric Degradation Activation Compound (CDAC) designed to degrade mutant EGFR, a common cause of NSCLC. The drug is administered orally and aims to provide a targeted treatment option for patients with this specific mutation.

Study Design: This interventional study is non-randomized and follows a sequential intervention model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment. The study consists of two parts: Phase 1a for dose escalation and safety expansion, and Phase 1b for dose expansion.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 11, 2024. The last update was submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status.

Market Implications: The ongoing clinical study by BeOne Medicines could significantly impact investor sentiment and stock performance, especially if BG-60366 shows promising results. As a targeted therapy for EGFR-mutant NSCLC, it positions BeOne Medicines favorably in the competitive oncology market, potentially affecting competitors focusing on similar treatments.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

