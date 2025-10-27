BeOne Medicines Advances Study on BGB-16673 for B-Cell Malignancies

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

BeOne Medicines is conducting a clinical study titled A Phase 1b/2, Open-Label, Master Protocol Study of BTK-Degrader BGB-16673 in Combination With Other Agents in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Malignancies. The study aims to evaluate the safety, preliminary antitumor activity, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of BGB-16673 in combination with other agents, focusing on relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. This study is significant as it explores new treatment combinations for challenging cancer types.

The study tests various combinations of the drug BGB-16673 with other agents, including Sonrotoclax, Zanubrutinib, Mosunetuzumab, Glofitamab, and Obinutuzumab. These interventions are designed to enhance treatment efficacy for B-cell malignancies.

The study follows an interventional design with a non-randomized, parallel intervention model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is used, and its primary purpose is treatment-focused. The study includes multiple substudies to explore different drug combinations.

Key dates for this study include its start on October 8, 2024, and the last update on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its findings.

The update on this study could positively impact BeOne Medicines’ stock performance by boosting investor confidence in their innovative approach to treating B-cell malignancies. This study’s progress may also influence the competitive landscape, as other companies in the oncology sector may respond to these developments.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

