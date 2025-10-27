BeOne Medicines Advances Phase 3 Study for CLL/SLL Treatment

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

BeOne Medicines (ONC) is currently conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3 Randomized, Open-Label, Multicenter Study of Sonrotoclax Plus Anti-CD20 Antibody Therapies Versus Venetoclax Plus Rituximab in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of sonrotoclax combined with obinutuzumab or rituximab against venetoclax plus rituximab in treating adults with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). The significance of this study lies in its potential to improve treatment outcomes for patients with these conditions.

The interventions being tested include sonrotoclax, obinutuzumab, rituximab, and venetoclax. Sonrotoclax is administered orally, while obinutuzumab and rituximab are given intravenously. The purpose is to determine the most effective combination for progression-free survival in CLL/SLL patients.

The study design is interventional with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to find the best therapeutic approach for CLL/SLL.

The study began on April 17, 2025, and the latest update was submitted on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, which is currently active.

This study update could potentially influence BeOne Medicines’ stock performance positively, as successful results may lead to increased investor confidence and market competitiveness. The study’s outcomes could also impact the broader industry, especially if the new treatment combinations prove more effective than existing options.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

