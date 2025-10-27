BeOne Medicines Advances in Oncology with Promising BG-T187 Study

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

BeOne Medicines (ONC) is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1 Study Investigating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Preliminary Antitumor Activity of BG-T187, an EGFR×MET Trispecific Antibody, Alone and in Combination With Other Therapeutic Agents in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of BG-T187, a novel trispecific antibody, in treating advanced solid tumors, marking a significant step in cancer treatment research.

The intervention being tested is BG-T187, an experimental drug administered intravenously. It is designed to target EGFR and MET pathways, potentially offering a new therapeutic option for patients with advanced solid tumors.

This open-label, non-randomized study follows a sequential intervention model with no masking involved. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on evaluating the drug’s safety and preliminary antitumor activity.

The study began on September 12, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and ongoing recruitment status, which is vital for stakeholders monitoring its development.

The market implications of this study are significant, as positive results could enhance BeOne Medicines’ market position and influence investor sentiment positively. With the competitive landscape in oncology treatments, advancements in BG-T187 could position the company favorably against its competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

