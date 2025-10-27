BeOne Medicines Advances in Multiple Myeloma Treatment with Sonrotoclax Study

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BeOne Medicines (ONC) is currently conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical study titled A Phase 1b/2 Study of Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) as Monotherapy and in Various Combinations With Dexamethasone Plus Carfilzomib, Dexamethasone Plus Daratumumab, and Dexamethasone Plus Pomalidomide in Multiple Myeloma. The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of sonrotoclax, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with other drugs, for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and chromosomal translocation t(11;14). This research is significant as it could offer new therapeutic options for a challenging condition.

The interventions being tested include the drug sonrotoclax, administered orally, and its combinations with dexamethasone, carfilzomib, daratumumab, and pomalidomide. These combinations are intended to enhance treatment efficacy for multiple myeloma patients.

The study is designed as an interventional trial with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. It is unmasked, meaning all participants and researchers know which treatments are being administered. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to find the most effective dose and combination of drugs.

The study began on July 7, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for investors to track the progress and potential completion of the study, which could impact market dynamics.

The ongoing study could significantly influence BeOne Medicines’ stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market valuation. It also positions the company competitively within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue