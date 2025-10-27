BeOne Medicines Advances CLL Treatment with Promising Phase 3 Study

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

BeOne Medicines (ONC) is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Open-Label, Randomized Study of Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) Plus Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111) Compared With Venetoclax Plus Obinutuzumab in Patients With Previously Untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of the combination of sonrotoclax and zanubrutinib versus venetoclax and obinutuzumab in treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), which is significant for improving treatment options for this condition.

The interventions being tested include the experimental combination of sonrotoclax and zanubrutinib, both administered orally, and the active comparator combination of venetoclax (oral) and obinutuzumab (intravenous). These treatments are designed to target and manage CLL more effectively.

The study is designed as an interventional, randomized, parallel assignment with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. This straightforward design allows for a clear comparison between the two treatment regimens.

The study began on October 3, 2023, with an estimated primary completion date and last update submission on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the progress and anticipated results of the study, which could influence future treatment protocols.

From a market perspective, this study could significantly impact BeOne Medicines’ stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results demonstrate superior efficacy of the new treatment combination. This could also affect competitors in the CLL treatment market, as successful outcomes may shift market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

