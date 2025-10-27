BeOne Medicines Advances CLL and SLL Treatment with Promising Phase 3 Study

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

BeOne Medicines (ONC) is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Open-Label, Randomized Study of BGB-16673 Compared to Investigator’s Choice in Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia or Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Previously Exposed to Both BTK and BCL2 Inhibitors.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BGB-16673 compared to standard treatments in patients with CLL or SLL who have previously been treated with BTK and BCL2 inhibitors. This study is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for patients with limited options.

The intervention being tested is BGB-16673, an experimental drug administered orally, intended to provide an alternative treatment for CLL and SLL. It is compared against the investigator’s choice of existing treatments, including combinations of idelalisib, rituximab, bendamustine, and venetoclax.

The study follows a randomized, parallel assignment design with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants are allocated randomly to either receive BGB-16673 or the investigator’s choice of treatment.

The study began on February 21, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and provide a timeline for potential results and completion.

The update on this study could positively impact BeOne Medicines’ stock performance by boosting investor confidence in the company’s research capabilities. In the competitive landscape of CLL and SLL treatments, successful results could position BeOne Medicines as a leader in innovative therapies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

