Benz Mining Corp. Acquires WA Gold Projects from Spartan Resources

The latest update is out from Gascoyne Resources Limited ( (AU:SPR) ).

Benz Mining Corp., a company involved in mining operations, has completed the acquisition of the Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects from Spartan Resources. This acquisition represents a strategic move to expand Benz’s presence in the gold mining sector in Western Australia’s Gascoyne region. As part of the agreement, Spartan Resources becomes a significant shareholder in Benz and its General Manager, Nick Jolly, joins Benz’s Board. Benz plans to initiate comprehensive exploration and drilling programs to tap into the potential of these projects, aiming to enhance their resource estimates and accelerate growth. The acquisition and subsequent developments are anticipated to strengthen Benz’s market position and provide new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Gascoyne Resources Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 575

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.25B

