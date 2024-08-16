Benton Resources Secures Over $1M for Exploration

Benton Resources (TSE:BEX) has released an update.

Benton Resources Inc. has completed a brokered flow-through private placement, raising over $1.1 million in funds intended for exploration expenses on its Canadian mining projects. The financing will support the company’s potential mining expenditures, which will be renounced in favor of subscribers by the end of 2024. Benton is known for its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project and holds various equity positions in other mining companies.

