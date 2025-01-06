Benton Resources Reports Best Gold Assay Results at Newfoundland Project

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Benton Resources ( (TSE:BEX) ) has provided an announcement.

Benton Resources has announced promising assay results from its South Pond Gold-Copper Zone at the Great Burnt Lake project in Newfoundland, showing significant gold concentrations over extensive drilling spans. The results highlight the potential of the copper-gold system, with plans to resume drilling and expand exploration efforts in 2025, signaling a strong start to the year and growing confidence in the project’s potential.

More about Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily deals with gold and copper resources, with a market focus on expanding its mineral deposits in Newfoundland.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 186,965

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$16.41M

