Benton Resources’ Gold Discoveries Expand in Newfoundland

Benton Resources Inc. has significantly expanded the South Pond Gold Zone in Newfoundland, with impressive drilling results such as 74.20 meters of 1.43g/t gold and 43.75 meters of 1.62g/t gold. The company’s exploration model suggests potential for shallow open-pit mining due to structural thickening of the mineralized zone. All 23 drill holes completed so far have intersected significant mineralization, indicating promising prospects for further exploration.

