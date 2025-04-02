Benton Resources Expands Great Burnt Main Zone with New Copper-Gold Discoveries

Benton Resources ( (TSE:BEX) ) just unveiled an update.

Benton Resources has announced significant progress in its exploration efforts at the Great Burnt Main Zone, extending the deposit’s strike length to 950 meters. The company has discovered new high-grade copper-gold zones, including a notable intersection of 5.97% copper over 14.70 meters, and identified further expansion potential through electromagnetic surveys. These developments reinforce Benton’s position in the mining industry and suggest promising implications for stakeholders as the company continues to explore and confirm mineralization in historically low-grade areas.

More about Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc. is a mining company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold deposits. The company is actively engaged in expanding its mineral resource base, particularly in the Great Burnt Main Zone.

YTD Price Performance: -6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 192,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$16.45M

For an in-depth examination of BEX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue