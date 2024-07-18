Benson Hill Shareholders Approve Key Corporate Resolutions

Benson Hill (BHIL) has shared an announcement.

At Benson Hill, Inc.’s Annual Meeting on July 18, 2024, shareholders made key decisions shaping the company’s future. They approved all director nominees, ratified Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditor, and greenlit a reverse stock split at a discretionary ratio between 1-for-10 and 1-for-50. Additionally, they voted in favor of amending the certificate of incorporation for officer exculpation in line with Delaware law and allowed for the adjournment of the meeting if needed. These strategic moves, aimed at restructuring and governance, signal significant developments for the company and its stakeholders.

