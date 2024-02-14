Benson Hill Concludes Financial Ties and Appoints New CFO

Benson Hill (BHIL) has released an update.

Benson Hill has successfully repaid all obligations under its loan agreement, concluding its financial ties with Avenue Capital Management II, L.P. and its affiliates. Additionally, the company has announced the end of Dean Freeman’s tenure as CFO, with a separation agreement including severance and benefits, to be replaced by Susan Keefe, who brings over two decades of financial expertise to the role. Keefe’s employment agreement details her compensation, bonus eligibility, and other benefits, setting the stage for a new chapter in Benson Hill’s financial leadership.

