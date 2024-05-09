Bens Creek Group Navigates Chapter 11 Process

Bens Creek Group Plc (GB:BEN) has released an update.

Bens Creek Group Plc, the metallurgical coal mine owner, has announced an update on its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, with a new financing proposal from its largest shareholder under court review. An interim court ruling has allowed the company to access up to $2 million to maintain operations until a further hearing in June. The company has managed its finances to sustain its immediate working capital needs through to the end of May 2024.

