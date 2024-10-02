Bennelong Funds Ups Stake in Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Bennelong Funds Management Group Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Corporate Travel Management Limited, with its voting power rising from 9.0815% to 10.2637% since the last notice. The change, which occurred on 30 September 2024, involved the purchase of 1,729,839 ordinary shares at market prices ranging from $11.3579 to $12.9706. This adjustment reflects a significant shift in the company’s substantial holding structure.

