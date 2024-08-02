Bennelong Funds Ends Major Stake in Flight Centre

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Bennelong Funds Management Group Pty Ltd has officially ceased to be a substantial holder in Flight Centre Travel Group Limited, having sold 4,354,341 ordinary shares on various dates. This significant market activity was finalized on July 31, 2024, marking a notable change in the company’s share distribution. The last notice from Bennelong Funds to the company was previously given on April 26, 2023.

