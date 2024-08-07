Bengo4.com Unveils Efficient Legal Research Tool

Bengo4.com, Inc. (JP:6027) has released an update.

Bengo4.com, Inc. enhances legal research efficiency with a new cited precedent link function in its Bengoshi.com LIBRARY service, enabling lawyers to access approximately 200,000 legal precedents with ease. The feature, developed in collaboration with Hanreihisho, streamlines the legal research process by minimizing search errors and improving precision. This innovation is expected to significantly shorten the time lawyers spend on legal research and preparation.

