Bengal Energy Prepares for AGM with Board Changes

Bengal Energy Ltd. is preparing for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) with significant changes to its board of directors, including the retirement of Mr. Peter Lansom and Mr. Robert Steele, and the nomination of Mr. R. Neal Grant. The AGM is set for September 19, 2024, and shareholders are encouraged to submit proxies in advance, with the company highlighting Mr. Grant’s extensive experience as a valuable addition to the board.

