Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited Reports Increased Revenue and Profit for 2024

Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited ( (HK:1987) ) has issued an update.

Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited announced its consolidated annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, reporting a significant increase in revenue to S$33.48 million from S$29.35 million in 2023. Despite higher administrative expenses, the company achieved a notable rise in profit before tax to S$779,151, reflecting improved operational efficiency and market positioning, which could positively impact stakeholders.

More about Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited

Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the machinery industry. The company focuses on providing machinery products and services, with a market presence indicated by its listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 296,105

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$150M

